First Nations leaders condemn Ontario legislation they say could backfire on major project development

October 23, 2025 159 views

 By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com First Nations leaders believe damage has already been done by the passage of controversial Ontario legislation Bill 5, Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, 2025. But they remain hopeful that First Nations will have input into any project considered on their lands. The bill was passed by the provincial government this past June and works to speed up approvals for major infrastructure, mining and resource projects in Ontario by streamlining regulations. “The legislation has been passed,” said Marsha Smoke, Anishinabek Nation Southeast regional chief. She was speaking on a panel Oct. 16 at the Anishinabek Nation Economic Development Opportunities Forum held on Chippewas of Rama First Nation. “The regulations are already in the process of being drafted, so I don’t have…

