Montour named as MCK’s Justice Services Division’s new Complaints Officer

October 23, 2025 133 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Martha Montour has been appointed as the new Complaints Officer of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake’s (MCK) Justice Services Division. Montour was appointed to the position through a resolution from the Kahnawake Justice Commission on October 13. She formally took her oath of office on Tuesday morning, with MCK’s Justice Services announcing her appointment to the public later that same day. Montour told Iorì:wase that she was encouraged to take the position by MCK’s Commissioner of Justice Kevin Fleischer. “Her background in law and ethics makes her well-suited to ensure a fair and transparent process for all parties involved in a complaint,” Fleischer said. Montour has an extensive background working in the legal field as both a lawyer and a mediator, spanning…

