Moose seized from Kahnawa’kehró:non harvesters by provincial wildlife protection officers

October 23, 2025 176 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Quebec’s wildlife protection officers have allegedly seized two moose from a group of Kahnawa’kehró:non hunters in the Gaspé peninsula earlier this month. The incident has sparked outrage in Kahnawake, with many considering it a clear violation of Indigenous harvesting rights protected under both the Canadian Constitution and Quebec Common Law. Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Chief David Diabo, who is coordinating MCK’s response to the incident, says the MCK unequivocally denounces the action. Diabo stressed these kinds of situations “have to stop.” According to Diabo, the incident took place on Friday, October 10, near the town of Matane, Quebec, and involved three Kahnawa’kehró:non hunters between the ages of 20 and 30. Officers approached the group in response to complaints from local residents…

