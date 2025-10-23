National News
‘Wishes of Alma’s mother have been honoured and they rest together’

October 23, 2025 190 views

By Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Richard Edjericon is asking the Northwest Territories government to change legislation to help families repatriate the remains of children who died at residential schools. At the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Edjericon spoke about a service he attended to bring home the remains of a young Indigenous girl named Alma. Alma passed away more than 80 years ago while attending the former St Joseph’s Residential School, Edjericon said, and the repatriation marked the restoration of “a fundamental human right” that had long been denied to Indigenous families – the right to “lay loved ones to rest according to our own wishes and traditions.” While those rights are clearly outlined within the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous…

