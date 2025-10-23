Indigenous family services organization seeks funds for youth conference

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A family service organization serving Indigenous youth in the region is looking for assistance to attend a national conference. The Nenan Dane Zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society is based in Fort St. John, and since its founding has expanded beyond just child welfare services, according to executive director Derian Young. “The original intent of our agency was to pursue jurisdiction over child welfare for our region,” said Young. “We work within indigenous child and youth mental health, [working] with Indigenous children and youth in care, Indigenous child development and then we also do advocacy and support for any families at risk.” Part of the support includes providing participation in First Nations youth events, including the Gathering our Voices event focusing on teenagers aged 14…