National News
ticker

Indigenous family services organization seeks funds for youth conference

October 23, 2025 139 views

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A family service organization serving Indigenous youth in the region is looking for assistance to attend a national conference. The Nenan Dane Zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society is based in Fort St. John, and since its founding has expanded beyond just child welfare services, according to executive director Derian Young. “The original intent of our agency was to pursue jurisdiction over child welfare for our region,” said Young. “We work within indigenous child and youth mental health, [working] with Indigenous children and youth in care, Indigenous child development and then we also do advocacy and support for any families at risk.” Part of the support includes providing participation in First Nations youth events, including the Gathering our Voices event focusing on teenagers aged 14…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trump issues disaster declarations for Alaska and other states but denies Illinois and Maryland

October 23, 2025 89

By Gabriela Aoun Angueira President Donald Trump approved major disaster declarations for Alaska, Nebraska, North Dakota…

Read more
National News

B.C. First Nations make legal challenges to huge Ksi Lisims LNG project

October 23, 2025 91

By Darryl Greer Two British Columbia First Nations are taking the federal government to court to…

Read more