MNR investigating incidents of deer shot in Brant County and Hamilton

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) is investigating two recent incidents of deer being shot at night in Brant County and Hamilton. Conservation officers are seeking assistance from the public regarding: One deer that was shot and retrieved on East River Road in the Glen Morris area of Brant County on Oct. 19, around 11:00 p.m. Another deer that was shot and abandoned on Ferguson Road in the Jerseyville area of Hamilton on Oct. 20, around 10:45 p.m. Officers are particularly interested in information related to a dark-coloured Dodge Ram, as it may be connected to both occurrences. Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is encouraged to call the ministry’s TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 or contact their local ministry office. If they wish to remain anonymous, they…
