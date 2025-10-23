National News
ticker

Liberals table crime bill to restrict access to bail, impose tougher sentences

October 23, 2025 122 views

By David Baxter The Liberal government tabled legislation Thursday morning that would make it harder to get bail for a variety of offences, including vehicle thefts, extortion and breaking and entering. The bill would impose a reverse onus on bail for certain offences. That would move the burden of proof from the prosecutor to the accused, meaning they would have to justify being granted bail. The Criminal Code already has a reverse onus for bail in place for many serious offences, including murder. The legislation says judges would be required to impose weapons bans on people charged with extortion or offences related to organized crime when they do receive bail. The bill also would allow for consecutive sentences for violent and repeat offenders, so that multiple sentences could not be…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trump issues disaster declarations for Alaska and other states but denies Illinois and Maryland

October 23, 2025 89

By Gabriela Aoun Angueira President Donald Trump approved major disaster declarations for Alaska, Nebraska, North Dakota…

Read more
National News

B.C. First Nations make legal challenges to huge Ksi Lisims LNG project

October 23, 2025 91

By Darryl Greer Two British Columbia First Nations are taking the federal government to court to…

Read more