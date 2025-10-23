Liberals table crime bill to restrict access to bail, impose tougher sentences

By David Baxter The Liberal government tabled legislation Thursday morning that would make it harder to get bail for a variety of offences, including vehicle thefts, extortion and breaking and entering. The bill would impose a reverse onus on bail for certain offences. That would move the burden of proof from the prosecutor to the accused, meaning they would have to justify being granted bail. The Criminal Code already has a reverse onus for bail in place for many serious offences, including murder. The legislation says judges would be required to impose weapons bans on people charged with extortion or offences related to organized crime when they do receive bail. The bill also would allow for consecutive sentences for violent and repeat offenders, so that multiple sentences could not be…