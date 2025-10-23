B.C. First Nations make legal challenges to huge Ksi Lisims LNG project

By Darryl Greer Two British Columbia First Nations are taking the federal government to court to quash a decision approving the Ksi Lisims floating natural-gas facility and marine export terminal. The Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation filed separate judicial reviews in Federal Court earlier this month, alleging the Minister of Environment and Climate Change ignored their concerns about the adverse impacts of the massive LNG project. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada announced last month that the minister had given the greenlight to the facility off the northwest coast of B.C. Federal Energy Minister Tim Hodgson hailed the decision — just hours after B.C. issued an approval — as an example of the federal government’s “one project, one review” system in which it relied on the province…