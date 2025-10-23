National News
ticker

B.C. First Nations make legal challenges to huge Ksi Lisims LNG project

October 23, 2025 90 views

By Darryl Greer Two British Columbia First Nations are taking the federal government to court to quash a decision approving the Ksi Lisims floating natural-gas facility and marine export terminal. The Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation filed separate judicial reviews in Federal Court earlier this month, alleging the Minister of Environment and Climate Change ignored their concerns about the adverse impacts of the massive LNG project. The  Impact Assessment Agency of Canada announced last month that the minister had given the greenlight to the facility off the northwest coast of B.C. Federal Energy Minister Tim Hodgson hailed the decision — just hours after B.C. issued an approval — as an example of the federal government’s “one project, one review” system in which it relied on the province…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Trump issues disaster declarations for Alaska and other states but denies Illinois and Maryland

October 23, 2025 89

By Gabriela Aoun Angueira President Donald Trump approved major disaster declarations for Alaska, Nebraska, North Dakota…

Read more
National News

Liberals table crime bill to restrict access to bail, impose tougher sentences

October 23, 2025 122

By David Baxter The Liberal government tabled legislation Thursday morning that would make it harder to…

Read more