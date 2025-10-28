National News
Six Nations and Brantford Police receive Ontario funding to strengthen mental health crisis response

October 28, 2025 290 views

Six Nations and Brantford police will receive funding from the Ontario government to support their mobile crisis response teams, as part of the province’s plan to enhance public safety. Over the next two years, Six Nations Police Service (SNPS) and Brantford Police Service (BPS) will be allotted $240,000 and $207,655, respectively, through the Mobile Crisis Team Enhancement Grant. This investment will allow them to collaborate with trained crisis workers to provide appropriate support for people experiencing mental-health-related emergencies.  Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour is “tremendously pleased” to receive the funding, as it will help bolster mental health crisis response within the community. “On behalf of SNPS, I would like to extend a heartfelt nia:wen (thank you) to the Province of Ontario and to Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma who continues…

