B.C. presses its case ahead of Cowichan land meeting

October 28, 2025 234 views

By Wolfgang Depner British Columbia Attorney General Niki Sharma says the provincial government’s argument in the landmark Cowichan Tribes land case was that Aboriginal and fee-simple title “cannot co-exist” on the same land in their full form. Sharma says there’s “perhaps nothing more important” to land owners than the security of their title, quoting directly from B.C.’s arguments in the case, which it lost. The government is pushing its perspective on the case ahead of a meeting organized by the City of Richmond for landowners whose properties could be affected by the ruling. In August, a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled the tribes have Aboriginal title over about 750 acres on the Fraser River, that Crown and city titles on the land are defective and invalid, and the granting of…

