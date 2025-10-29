National News
First Nation files lawsuit demanding Aboriginal title over lands in western Quebec

October 29, 2025 56 views

A First Nation has filed a title claim in Quebec Superior Court to large swaths of territory across the western part of the province. Jean-Guy Whiteduck, chief of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg, says his people must have a say in the way water, wildlife and forestry are managed in the region. The Aboriginal title claim covers eight areas, including islands in the Ottawa River; Gatineau park and adjoining lands in the city of Gatineau; two harvesting zones in the Gatineau regional county; the Papineau-Labelle wildlife reserve; and the Baskatong Reservoir. Whiteduck said the intention isn’t to dislodge private landowners, saying the lawsuit only covers lands that are owned or managed by governments. The lawsuit is also seeking $5 billion in damages from Canada, Quebec, Hydro-Québec and the Crown corporation responsible…

