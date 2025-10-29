National News
ticker

NDP leadership contenders have first face-to-face meeting ahead of French debate

October 29, 2025 49 views

By David Baxter Three of the five NDP leadership candidates had their first face-to-face encounter, which serves as a preview for next month’s French debate. Rob Ashton, Avi Lewis and Heather McPherson took part in a forum at the Douglas Coldwell Layton Foundation gala in Ottawa, while Tanille Johnston and Tony McQuail were not able to attend. The three contenders saw degrees of agreement on issues like the need to speak more plainly about issues and put greater emphasis on riding associations. Some differences are emerging: Lewis said that Canada cannot expand fossil fuel production and that the party has not been straightforward enough in communicating energy policy. “Thomas Mulcair supported the pipeline. Jagmeet (Singh) sent a lot of mixed messages on pipelines, and I think that hurt us,” Lewis…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Town looking to proposed energy projects to power microgrid

October 29, 2025

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com FORT FRANCES — Fort Frances’s mayor says he’s…

Read more
National News

B.C. presses its case ahead of Cowichan land meeting

October 29, 2025 52

By Wolfgang Depner The British Columbia government hasn’t yet filed its grounds for appealing against the…

Read more