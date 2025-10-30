National News
Senator tries again to put limits on prisons’ use of solitary confinement

October 30, 2025

By Justin Escoto Sen. Kim Pate has been fighting against prisons’ use of solitary confinement since 2018, when the federal government committed to curbing the practice. She told The Canadian Press the situation has only worsened since. Public Safety Canada reports a 36 per cent increase in solitary confinement stays of 61 days or more between 2021 and 2024. “We’ve seen the proliferation, the increased use of isolation with prisoners, especially Indigenous prisoners, especially those with mental health issues,” Pate said. Pate is a driving force behind Bill S-205, also known as Tona’s Law. The legislation proposes to “ensure oversight, remedies and alternatives to isolation in federal prisons.” The bill — a previous version of which died when the spring election was called — is now before a Senate committee….

