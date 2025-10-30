National News
Councillor says Cowichan title ruling saw bank deny financing for $100M B.C. project

October 30, 2025 94 views

By Nono Shen and Wolfgang Depner A Richmond, B.C., councillor says a company based in the city has been refused financing for what she says is a $100 million project because of the Cowichan Tribes case. Coun. Alexa Loo says the company, which she isn’t naming, is currently working with the provincial government to get the certainty it needs to go ahead with what she describes as a manufacturing facility. Loo spoke of the company’s situation with residents before a meeting with landowners on Tuesday about the impact of the landmark case that confirmed the tribes’ Aboriginal title over about 750 acres of private and government-owned land in Richmond. Loo says in an interview that the company already owns land for the planned facility in the Cowichan area but was…

