First Nations mental health funding not contingent on development deals: Ford

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com TORONTO — Ontario’s premier and Indigenous affairs minister say support for mental health in First Nations is not tied to signing resource development deals. Doug Ford and Greg Rickford were among those on hand at Queen’s Park on Oct. 29 to sign a new partnership agreement with Webequie First Nation that will see the remote community submit its provincial environmental assessment for a long-planned road from its airport to the Ring of Fire area in January 2026. The deal also provides Webequie with up to $39.5 million — about one third of which Rickford told a news conference was “immediate.” That, he said, included $1.5 million for mental health supports and “community well-being activities” Webequie reportedly asked for during negotiations. Taking questions…