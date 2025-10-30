National News
Man sentenced to life for random, beating deaths of three in Winnipeg

By Brittany Hobson A young man who was 15 when he randomly beat and killed three vulnerable people in downtown Winnipeg was sentenced as an adult Wednesday and handed a life sentence. Manitoba Court of King’s Bench Justice Gerald Chartier said the now 18-year-old can apply for parole after seven years. The man, who can’t be identified because of a publication ban, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter. Court heard he viciously attacked the three victims within an hour in August 2022. Danielle Ballantyne and Marvin Felix died. Troy Baguley spent several months in hospital before he was taken off life-support. The defence asked the court to sentence the killer as a youth, with a maximum seven-year term — four years in…

