‘You could be that person’: Victim Services volunteers support community in crisis

October 30, 2025 117 views

By Samantha Saucier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sarnia Journal If you’ve ever wondered how to make a difference in our local community, this might be the place to start. Becoming a volunteer with Victim Services isn’t about having all the answers; it’s about being willing to show up, listen, and offer support to those navigating a crisis. Tragedy doesn’t follow a schedule. It can arrive in the form of loss, violence, or sudden crisis, leaving people uncertain of what to do next. Victim Services responds in those moments, offering support to victims, day or night. “People often think we only respond to the ‘big’ cases they see on TV,” says Joanne, Volunteer and Fundraising Coordinator with Victim Services of Sarnia-Lambton. “But our role is to support anyone impacted by crime…

