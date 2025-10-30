National News
UN condemns US embargo on Cuba for a 33rd year, but Washington's stand draws bit more support

October 30, 2025

By Farnoush Amiri And Jennifer Peltz UNITED NATION (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to condemn the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba for a 33rd year. Yet the vote, as Hurricane Melissa tore through the island nation, softened Washington’s isolation on a long-standing issue in the Caribbean while new friction grows around the American military buildup there. The vote was 165-7, with 12 abstentions. Last year, it was 187-2, with “no” votes from the United States and Israel and one abstention. This year, countries including Argentina, Ukraine and Hungary also opposed the measure. Such resolutions are not legally binding but reflect world opinion “The United States government is satisfied to see so many countries send the regime a message that the international community will no longer tolerate”…

