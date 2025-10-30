Manitoba NDP, Tories in spat over ‘waah waah’ sound made during afternoon bill debate

By Steve Lambert Manitoba legislature members are sparring over the meaning behind a “waah waah” noise that sounded like a baby crying. Opposition Tory Jeff Wharton made the noise during a debate Tuesday over a bill that would allow judges to weigh in if the Manitoba government ever invokes the notwithstanding clause. Premier Wab Kinew was speaking at the time. He accused the Tories of being entitled, said New Democrats had to work for what they have, and that in living memory, some people could not vote. Wharton said “waah waah,” and Kinew later said Wharton was being disrespectful about Canadian history and the fact that Kinew’s father, as a First Nations man, was not allowed to vote as a young man. Wharton said his noise was not aimed at…
