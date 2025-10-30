Chief says mines process is ‘not partnership, it’s pressure’

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source TORONTO — Ontario’s mines minister says its new streamlined permitting process for the resource sector is necessary, but that’s not how North Spirit Lake Chief Brandon Rae sees it. To the contrary, he told a news conference Wednesday at Queen’s Park, “what it really does is weaken consultation” and silence First Nations. Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce announced earlier in the day that Frontier Lithium’s PAK project, northwest of Rae’s First Nation, has been designated the first project under the new 1P1P (one project, one process) framework. Rae spoke to reporters after the minister’s announcement, in a news conference hosted by Kiiwetinoong MPP and deputy NDP leader Sol Mamakwa, whose riding includes North Spirit Lake. Lecce said in the…