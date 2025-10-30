Premier Eby says B.C. will ask court to stay implementation of Cowichan Tribes case

By Wolfgang Depner British Columbia Premier David Eby says his government will be asking for a stay of the implementation of the Cowichan Tribes case that confirmed Aboriginal title over an area of private and government-owned land in Richmond, B.C. Eby said Wednesday that a stay would give the British Columbia Court of Appeal an opportunity to consider and decide on the landmark case that has sparked concerns about the implications for private land ownership. Although the August declaration of Aboriginal title by the B.C. Supreme Court was suspended for 18 months, Eby said he hoped the Court of Appeal would use the requested stay to provide some “clarity and assistance” on the direction of the case. The ruling says the Crown’s grants of private titles in the 750-acre area…