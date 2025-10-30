National News
Army Corps approves Enbridge pipeline reroute around Wisconsin reservation

October 30, 2025

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday approved energy company Enbridge’s plans to reroute an aging oil pipeline around a northern Wisconsin tribal reservation. Enbridge wants to build a new 41-mile (66-kilometer) segment of pipeline around the reservation of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to replace a 12-mile (19-kilometer) segment that now crosses tribal land. The tribe wants the pipeline off its land. But along with environmental groups, the tribe argues that regulators have underestimated the environmental damage of construction and that the project perpetuates the use of fossil fuels. The opponents are suing to try to reverse construction permits issued by the state of Wisconsin. But the Army Corps of Engineers approved the separate federal permit Wednesday. “The approval of the…

