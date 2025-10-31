Law specialists from Eskasoni honoured at Indigenous convention

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Four Cape Bretoners from Eskasoni have received awards and recognition from the Indigenous Bar Association (IBA). The association’s annual conference was held in Vancouver earlier this month, where honours were given to lawyer Tuma Young, law graduate Suzanne Patles, and Dalhousie law school students Neylan Stevens and Mairi Denny. The Indigenous Bar Association in Canada is a national non-profit association of First Nation, Metis and Inuit persons in Canada trained in the field of law. Membership includes judges, lawyers, political leaders, academics, articling and law students. Young, the first Mi’kmaq speaking lawyer in Nova Scotia, has taught at Cape Breton University and has his own private legal practice. He was awarded the prestigious Indigenous People’s Counsel (IPC) designation, given annually…