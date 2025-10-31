National News
ticker

Law specialists from Eskasoni honoured at Indigenous convention

October 31, 2025 75 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Four Cape Bretoners from Eskasoni have received awards and recognition from the Indigenous Bar Association (IBA). The association’s annual conference was held in Vancouver earlier this month, where honours were given to lawyer Tuma Young, law graduate Suzanne Patles, and Dalhousie law school students Neylan Stevens and Mairi Denny. The Indigenous Bar Association in Canada is a national non-profit association of First Nation, Metis and Inuit persons in Canada trained in the field of law. Membership includes judges, lawyers, political leaders, academics, articling and law students. Young, the first Mi’kmaq speaking lawyer in Nova Scotia, has taught at Cape Breton University and has his own private legal practice. He was awarded the prestigious Indigenous People’s Counsel (IPC) designation, given annually…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Councillor says $100M project denied loan over Cowichan case, bank says not a factor

October 31, 2025 65

By Nono Shen and Wolfgang Depner A Richmond, B.C., councillor says a company based in the…

Read more
National News

Councillor says Cowichan title ruling saw bank deny financing for $100M B.C. project

October 31, 2025 56

By Nono Shen and Wolfgang Depner A Richmond, B.C., councillor says a company based in the…

Read more