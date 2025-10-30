Pilot’s response to engine failure led to fatal Yukon crash last year: safety board

By Brenna Owen The Transportation Safety Board has found a pilot’s actions led to a crash that killed one passenger and left four others seriously injured in the Yukon last year. The board has released its report on the crash that took place at the Haines Junction Aerodrome as the pilot of the Cessna 206 was preparing to land after a sightseeing flight over Kluane National Park and Reserve in July 2024. It says the plane was approaching the aerodrome when it ran out of fuel in the selected tank, leading to a complete loss of power from “fuel starvation.” The report says the pilot had routinely relied on memory in his job instead of checklists that would have indicated the need to switch to the fuller fuel tank, and…