First Nation buying two more B.C. casinos, including Richmond’s River Rock

The Snuneymuxw First Nation has announced it is buying two British Columbia casinos, including the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond. A statement from the Nanaimo-area nation says the deal to buy the River Rock and Chances Maple Ridge will make its wholly-owned Petroglyph Development Group the largest Indigenous gaming operator by revenue in Canada. It says the nation has entered into definitive agreements with current operator Great Canadian Entertainment to purchase the two casinos, although the deal remains subject to regulatory and other approval. Petroglyph bought Casino Nanaimo and Elements Casino Victoria earlier this year. Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse says the purchases are a major step to economic self-determination and will create “lasting prosperity” for the nation. The Musqueam Nation, which owns the River Rock site on the Fraser…
