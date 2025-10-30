Iqaluit to bid on hosting Inuit Nunangat University

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Iqaluit would be a “great place” for Inuit Nunangat University, says Mayor Solomon Awa. Awa made the comments Tuesday night after city councillors voted to direct staff to begin preparing a proposal to Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami about why the Nunavut capital should be the planned university’s home. “[Iqaluit] is a natural home for a university,” Awa said. Inuit Nunangat University is ITK’s long-running plan to build a post-secondary institution somewhere in the Inuit homeland. Last month, ITK named Iqaluit as one of eight shortlisted communities to be the school’s potential host. The othes are Inuvik in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Nain in Nunatsiavut, Puvirnituq and Kuujjuaq in Nunavik, and Cambridge Bay, Rankin Inlet and Arviat in Nunavut. In an Oct. 6…