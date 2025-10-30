Councillor says Cowichan title ruling saw bank deny financing for $100M B.C. project

By Nono Shen and Wolfgang Depner A Richmond, B.C., councillor says a company based in the city has been refused financing for what she says is a $100 million project because of the Cowichan Tribes case. Coun. Alexa Loo said the company, which she isn’t naming, is currently working with the provincial government to get the certainty it needs to go ahead with what she describes as a manufacturing facility. “This company, they had a deal already in place with one of the major banks to finance their project,” Loo said in an interview on Wednesday. Loo earlier spoke of the company’s situation with residents before a meeting with landowners on Tuesday about the impact of the landmark case that confirmed the tribes’ Aboriginal title over about 750 acres of…