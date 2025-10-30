National News
Ottawa’s new climate strategy being developed ‘behind closed doors,’ AFN says

October 30, 2025 74 views

By Nick Murray The Assembly of First Nations says Ottawa’s climate competitiveness strategy is being developed “behind closed doors,” without input from First Nations. Speaking at a House of Commons environment committee hearing Thursday, P.E.I. regional chief Wendell LaBobe said the government’s renewed focus on economic security could see it backslide on its climate commitments. LaBobe told the committee this isn’t the first time the government has developed climate policy without First Nations input, citing the 2050 net zero plan and Canada’s 2030 and 2035 emissions reduction targets. The climate competitiveness strategy, to be released with the federal budget on Nov. 4, is expected to mark a shift in Canada’s approach to climate policy. Prime Minister Mark Carney has said his approach prioritizes results over targets and emphasizes the economy,…

