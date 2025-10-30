Mohawk Council of Kahnawake seeks community input on proposed toll project

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) has initiated a Request for Proposals (RFP) process for its planned toll project across the community’s roadway network. First announced by MCK Grand Chief Cody Diabo in August, the initiative comes in response to severe upcoming budget cuts to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC). “This is yet another instance where governments cut and continue to take more,” Diabo stressed. The RFP will first determine whether the toll project is even possible and then what would be required to put it into effect. To carry out this assessment, MCK will form an internal team comprising of transportation, finance and infrastructure experts. The team will identify potential toll locations and assess any unforeseen operational, financial or political factors. The…
