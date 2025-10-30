National News
ticker

What’s going on with the Vatican’s Wampum Belt?

October 30, 2025 88 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Not an emotional man by nature, Gerald Taiaiake Alfred was overcome with pride when he saw the Vatican’s Wampum Belt at the McCord Stuart Museum. For the activist who dedicated his life to preserving Kanien’kehà:ka traditional knowledge, its brief loan to the museum in 2023 was a reminder that “some right had been done.” Two years later, it seemed this wampum belt was on its way home. At least it seemed. Last week, reports that the Vatican planned to return dozens of First Nations artifacts to their home communities made international headlines. One of the items widely speculated to be included in the repatriation was the Vatican Wampum Belt: a colossal seven-and-a-half-foot-long belt consecrated in Kanehsatake during the 18th century. But when…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ottawa’s new climate strategy being developed ‘behind closed doors,’ AFN says

October 30, 2025 75

By Nick Murray The Assembly of First Nations says Ottawa’s climate competitiveness strategy is being developed…

Read more
National News

Mohawk Council of Kahnawake seeks community input on proposed toll project

October 30, 2025 81

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) has initiated…

Read more