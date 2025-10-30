What’s going on with the Vatican’s Wampum Belt?

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Not an emotional man by nature, Gerald Taiaiake Alfred was overcome with pride when he saw the Vatican’s Wampum Belt at the McCord Stuart Museum. For the activist who dedicated his life to preserving Kanien’kehà:ka traditional knowledge, its brief loan to the museum in 2023 was a reminder that “some right had been done.” Two years later, it seemed this wampum belt was on its way home. At least it seemed. Last week, reports that the Vatican planned to return dozens of First Nations artifacts to their home communities made international headlines. One of the items widely speculated to be included in the repatriation was the Vatican Wampum Belt: a colossal seven-and-a-half-foot-long belt consecrated in Kanehsatake during the 18th century. But when…