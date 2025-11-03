B.C. First Nation members vote in favour of treaty, moving toward self-governance

A First Nation from the northwest coast of British Columbia has voted in favour of a constitution and a treaty that it says opens a path to a new era of self-government. The Kitsumkalum First Nation, located west of Terrace, B.C., says 89 per cent of voters approved of the constitution while about 90 per cent supported the treaty. Elected chief councillor Troy Sam called it a “proud day,” adding in a statement that the approvals “open the door to a new era of self-government, accountability, and opportunity.” The Kitsumkalum Nation has a population of about 825 members, and its territory spans the Skeena Region from Terrace to Prince Rupert. Melissa Quocksister, communications and engagement consultant for the Kitsumkalum Treaty, says the vote allows the community to take advantage of…