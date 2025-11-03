‘Our people are getting shot’: Eskasoni chief speaks to Ottawa about policing

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post An emotional and dramatic plea for change and understanding was presented to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs last week when Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny testified about problems with policing in Mi’kmaq communities. “Look at the news,” Denny told the committee. “Our people are getting shot.” He said Indigenous people are reaching out for mental health support and there have been instances when they are shot by police. “That’s what happened to our fire chief and we’ve had enough.” Denny was referring to Eskasoni fire chief Fred Sylliboy who was tasered twice two weeks ago after being stopped by police and refusing a breathalyzer. Sylliboy’s first language is Mi’kmaq and it’s not clear if he…