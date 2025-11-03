‘Hurricane Bob’ Rae says he’s leaving the United Nations with no regrets

By Dylan Robertson Bob Rae knows that as Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations he had a habit of going off-message with Global Affairs Canada but he has no regrets. He says it created a healthy tension, even if it meant he occasionally had to delete a tweet. “I once got a little desk thing that says ‘Hurricane Bob,’ because that was my nickname in the department,” he told The Canadian Press in an interview this week. “The mindset is very — prudence is the key. And you know, not making waves. And I’m afraid I’ve always been more of a wave-maker,” he said. “I don’t regret anything.” Rae wraps up his time as Canada’s ambassador on Nov. 17, after a five-year term that spanned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine,…