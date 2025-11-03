National News
Alberta cuts funding mid-year to program for Indigenous mothers who have faced domestic violence

November 3, 2025 222 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News The provincial government has cut funding for an Aboriginal Counseling Services of Alberta (ACSA) program that provides support for Indigenous mothers who have faced domestic violence, forcing ACSA to seek to make up the cost in private donations by the end of the year. While the Circle of Safety program helps men, women and children aged 6 to 16 who have experienced violence at home, the Ministry of Children and Family Services informed ACSA in September that it would be discontinuing $135,000 in funding for the women’s program. ACSA executive director Keleigh Larson described the Circle of Safety as “almost like a treatment program for clients that are involved with domestic violence.” The timing couldn’t have been worse, coming mid-fiscal…

