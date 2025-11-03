National News
ticker

Wildfires burned nearly 6,000 square kilometres in Ontario this year: ministry

November 3, 2025 124 views

The Ministry of Natural Resources says nearly 6,000 square kilometres burned in Ontario this wildfire season, much more than last year and well above the province’s 10-year average. The ministry says 643 wildfires were recorded between April and October, with 597,654 hectares — or just over 5,976 square kilometres — burned. The province says 480 fires burned nearly 900 square kilometres in 2024 and the 10-year average for Ontario is 712 fires and about 2,100 square kilometres burned. Figures released by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre in August showed that Canada’s 2025 wildfire season was the second-worst on record. Those figures suggested the fires tore through 72,000 square kilometres, an area roughly the size of New Brunswick. Scientists say that climate change, driven by the burning of fossil fuels,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We have a way to save communities’: Cultural fire keepers share knowledge across colonial borders

November 3, 2025 192

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Sitting among a group of fellow Indigenous fire…

Read more
National News

Elections Alberta says second legislature member, Angela Pitt, facing recall petition

November 3, 2025 206

By Jack Farrell and Lisa Johnson A second member of the Alberta legislature is facing a…

Read more