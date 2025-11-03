‘The price for growth shouldn’t be people’s lives’: Indigenous leaders tell Ottawa

OTTAWA-Indigenous leaders country wide are reminding Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government the country’s growth should not come at the cost of lives. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government is focused on passing its first budget but the Mikisew Cree First Nation, along with the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) and the Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta, are calling on the federal government to reject the proposed treat-and-release of toxic oil tailings into the Athabasca River system. “Treat-and-release” refers to the treatment of toxic oilsands tailings in order to release them back into the environment. The Athabasca River system, which members of the Mikisew Cree First Nation and neighbouring communities rely on for essential needs like drinking water and food, is surrounded by large tailings “ponds” containing 1.4 trillion litres of…