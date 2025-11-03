Little Progress on NDP Promise to Reform Child Welfare, AMC Says, as First Nations Children Make Up 80% of Kids in Care

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is sounding the alarm over the continued and growing overrepresentation of First Nations children in the province’s child welfare system, saying the latest government data underscore a crisis that demands structural, not incremental, change. According to the Manitoba Families 2024/25 Annual Report, 9,172 children remain in care across the province. Of those, 7,377 are in care with provincially mandated First Nation child and family service agencies, representing a staggering 80 per cent of all children in care. “These are not just numbers; these are our children and families who continue to be caught in a system that was never designed for them,” said Grand Chief Kyra Wilson. “The system must shift its focus toward the…