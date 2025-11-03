PAGC First Nations policing initiative moving to next steps

By Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald In mid-October the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) hosted a two-day Policing and Community Safety Gathering at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre. The event brought together First Nations leaders, policing partners, and community safety staff to map out the next steps toward self-administered First Nations policing across PAGC’s 12 member Nations. PAGC Vice Chief Joseph Tsannie said the purpose of the gathering was to be a progress report. “We have until March to finish the feasibility study,” Tsannie said. “What that entails is a lot of community engagements, (and) talking to the stakeholders.” This will involve going to all 28 communities in the 12 First Nations under the PAGC banner. “We’re going in, doing a lot of engagement…