National News
ticker

Elections Alberta says second legislature member, Angela Pitt, facing recall petition

November 3, 2025 205 views

By Jack Farrell and Lisa Johnson A second member of the Alberta legislature is facing a citizen petition to recall her from her job. Alberta’s chief electoral officer Gordon McClure, speaking Monday to a legislature committee, said a recall campaign has been approved for United Conservative member Angela Pitt. McClure didn’t say what reasoning was given by the applicant, but the person can start collecting signatures Wednesday. He said the applicant has until early February to gather just under 15,000 signatures from residents in the riding. If the petition drive is successful and the signatures are validated, a vote would be held within four months in the Calgary-area riding and, if more than half the voters cast a ballot to remove Pitt, she would be unseated as a member of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We have a way to save communities’: Cultural fire keepers share knowledge across colonial borders

November 3, 2025 191

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Sitting among a group of fellow Indigenous fire…

Read more
National News

PAGC First Nations policing initiative moving to next steps

November 3, 2025 203

By Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald In mid-October the Prince Albert…

Read more