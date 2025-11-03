Elections Alberta says second legislature member, Angela Pitt, facing recall petition

By Jack Farrell and Lisa Johnson A second member of the Alberta legislature is facing a citizen petition to recall her from her job. Alberta’s chief electoral officer Gordon McClure, speaking Monday to a legislature committee, said a recall campaign has been approved for United Conservative member Angela Pitt. McClure didn’t say what reasoning was given by the applicant, but the person can start collecting signatures Wednesday. He said the applicant has until early February to gather just under 15,000 signatures from residents in the riding. If the petition drive is successful and the signatures are validated, a vote would be held within four months in the Calgary-area riding and, if more than half the voters cast a ballot to remove Pitt, she would be unseated as a member of…
Related Posts
‘We have a way to save communities’: Cultural fire keepers share knowledge across colonial borders
November 3, 2025 191
By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Sitting among a group of fellow Indigenous fire…
PAGC First Nations policing initiative moving to next steps
November 3, 2025 203
By Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald In mid-October the Prince Albert…