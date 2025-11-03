National News
‘We have a way to save communities’: Cultural fire keepers share knowledge across colonial borders

November 3, 2025 191 views

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Sitting among a group of fellow Indigenous fire keepers in syilx homelands, Rachel Cavanagh shared knowledge about cultural burns where she is from in Australia. “Ceremony,” she said, “has such a huge part to play in implementing fire.” A Minjungbal woman from the Bundjalung/Yugambeh Nations, Cavanagh journeyed more than 12,000 kilometres to attend the inaugural National Indigenous Fire Gathering in snpink’tn (Penticton). The summit brought together more than 100 Indigenous knowledge holders, leaders and experts from Canada, the U.S. and Australia between Sept. 23 to 25. As Cavanagh explained it, the practice of implementing cultural fires year-round is not just about taking care of the landscapes and ecosystems on her nation’s territories — what Indigenous peoples in her homeland call “Country.” “It…

