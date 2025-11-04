National News
Federal budget forecasts $78B deficit as Liberals shift spending to capital projects

November 4, 2025

By Sammy Hudes This year’s federal budget contains a deficit nearly twice the size forecast by the Liberals a year ago, as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government prioritizes capital project spending over programs and services. The budget tabled Tuesday projects a $78.3-billion total deficit — the amount of money spent by the government beyond its revenues — for this fiscal year. The figure would steadily decrease to $56.6-billion by 2029-30. Ottawa’s fall economic statement tabled late last year had projected a deficit of $42.2 billion for this fiscal year. But that estimate was issued before U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada and countries across the world, which turned economic forecasts upside down. Ottawa said the effects of the Canada-U.S. trade war and uncertainty over future trade rules have weighed…

