First Nations will face funding cuts while feds look to strike tax agreements on fuel, alcohol, tobacco

OTTAWA-The Liberal minority government is cutting Indigenous Services Canada and the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada budgets by $2 billion and is looking to strike tax agreements on fuel, alcohol, cannabis, tobacco and vaping with interested Indigenous governments. Spending reductions in Mark Carney’s first budget as prime minister will see Indigenous spending cut by amost $2.3 bilion by the spring of 2023. The Liberal minority government’s 2025 spending plan, was tabled Tuesday afternoon in the House of Commons. The cuts weren’t as deep as previously sugested in July. ISC warned then of “difficult decisions” coming. on the way to then what was thought to be a reduction of up to 15 per cent over three years. What the budget does show that investments is coming including $2.3 billion…