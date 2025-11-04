National News
ticker

First Nations will face funding cuts while feds look to strike tax agreements on fuel, alcohol, tobacco

November 4, 2025 84 views

  OTTAWA-The Liberal minority government is cutting  Indigenous Services Canada and the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada  budgets by $2 billion and is looking to strike tax agreements on fuel, alcohol, cannabis, tobacco and vaping with interested Indigenous governments. Spending reductions in Mark Carney’s first budget as prime minister will see Indigenous spending cut by amost $2.3 bilion by the spring of 2023. The Liberal minority government’s 2025 spending plan, was tabled Tuesday afternoon in the House of Commons. The cuts weren’t as deep as previously sugested in July. ISC warned then of “difficult decisions”  coming. on the way to then what was thought to be  a reduction of up to 15 per cent over three years. What the budget does show that investments is coming including $2.3 billion…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Federal budget forecasts $78B deficit as Liberals shift spending to capital projects

November 4, 2025 82

By Sammy Hudes This year’s federal budget contains a deficit nearly twice the size forecast by…

Read more
National News

Some key highlights from the Liberal government’s 2025 federal budget: Indigenous funding cuts

November 4, 2025 118

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne introduced the 2025 federal budget on Tuesday. Here are some key highlights…

Read more