‘It’s divide and conquer’: First Nations chiefs vow resistance as Doug Ford signs agreement to unlock Ring of Fire

November 4, 2025 156 views

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer Even Canadians who don’t usually care about baseball tuned in to watch the Toronto Blue Jays reach the World Series this year. And while the team fell short, the massive national audience provided a convenient stage for the Ontario government to air its Ring of Fire ads, turning a moment of national pride into an opportunity to push an agenda lobbied for by private interests. For centuries, lands that had been protected for thousands of years prior were stolen away by Europeans and their descendants who, to this day, continue to eye the water, minerals and forests. Doug Ford and the mining giants pushing to develop the Ring of Fire pose the latest threat to First Nations communities that know all…

