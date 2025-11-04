NAN Grand Chief trepidatious ahead of federal budget

National News
By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — The grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation says he’s waiting to see how the upcoming federal budget will tackle longstanding First Nations priorities. Alvin Fiddler helped open the 2025 NAN Chiefs Fall Assembly in Thunder Bay on Nov. 4. In his opening address to the assembled leaders, Fiddler expressed concern that federal spending priorities will not include things NAN chiefs have prioritized, namely clean water, housing, education, health and public safety. His comments come as federal Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne prepares to table the Carney government’s first budget since the Liberals formed a minority government in April. In the lead-up to the budget, Carney has publicly stated there will be “generational investments” made in the new document, but…

