National News
ticker

Gull Bay First Nation man missing for 2 weeks

November 4, 2025 187 views

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Provincial police are continuing to try and locate a 58-year-old Gull Bay First Nation man who has now been missing for two weeks. Police said Rene King was last seen in the Gull Bay area on Oct. 18 around 4 p.m. He is also known to frequent the Thunder Bay area, police said. Police issued their first bulletin about King’s disappearance on Oct. 27. According to police, King is described as six-feet two inches tall and 250 pounds, with short hair that is dark grey and white. King may be wearing dark-blue jeans, a T-shirt, a fluorescent jacket and running shoes with yellow stripes, police said. Anyone with information can contact Armstrong OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122.  Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations will face funding cuts while feds look to strike tax agreements on fuel, alcohol, tobacco

November 4, 2025 85

  OTTAWA-The Liberal minority government is cutting  Indigenous Services Canada and the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern…

Read more
National News

Federal budget forecasts $78B deficit as Liberals shift spending to capital projects

November 4, 2025 82

By Sammy Hudes This year’s federal budget contains a deficit nearly twice the size forecast by…

Read more