Gull Bay First Nation man missing for 2 weeks

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Provincial police are continuing to try and locate a 58-year-old Gull Bay First Nation man who has now been missing for two weeks. Police said Rene King was last seen in the Gull Bay area on Oct. 18 around 4 p.m. He is also known to frequent the Thunder Bay area, police said. Police issued their first bulletin about King’s disappearance on Oct. 27. According to police, King is described as six-feet two inches tall and 250 pounds, with short hair that is dark grey and white. King may be wearing dark-blue jeans, a T-shirt, a fluorescent jacket and running shoes with yellow stripes, police said. Anyone with information can contact Armstrong OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122. Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative…
