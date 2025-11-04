Haldimand County OPP “Operation Trick or Treat”

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) “Operation Trick or Treat” has seen 114 notices, warnings and criminal code charges along with RIDE events held over the Halloween weekend. The Haldimand detachment OPP and West Region Highway Safety Division conducted enforcement on area roads and highways as part of a safe streets and highways campaign aimed at promoting public compliance with road safety laws through high-visibility enforcement and education. “Operation Trick or Treat”, ran from Friday, October 31, 2025, until Sunday, November 2, 2025, and focused on the leading driving behaviours that contribute to death, injury and property damage on our roads and highways: impaired driving due to alcohol, drugs, and fatigue, speeding/aggressive driving, distracted/inattentive driving and non-use of occupant restraints. The following are results of the traffic…
