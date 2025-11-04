Long-standing Doig River First Nation Chief will not seek re-election

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca DOIG RIVER FIRST NATION, B.C. — Doig River First Nation’s (DRFN) election scheduled for later this month will not include its incumbent Chief on the ballot. In a letter posted to DRFN’s Facebook page on October 31st, Trevor Makadahay says he will not be considered for the top job in the election on November 20th. Makadahay was first elected Chief in 2014, and previously served on council for seven years from 1996 to 2003. In the letter, he cited spending more time with his family as the primary reason, calling his time representing DRFN as Chief “an honour.” “I want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for the support you have shown me during my time…
