ROPE Squad seeking public’s help in tracking federal offender Jason Kane

November 4, 2025 175 views

Hamilton, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his Statutory Release. Jason Kane is described as a Caucasian male, 49 years of age, 5’8” (173cm), 160 lbs (73 kgs) with brown hair and green eyes. He has the following Tattoos;  Right Hand – Cross Upper Back – ‘Kill Em All’ Left Arm – Grim Reaper Jason Kane is serving 2-years, 8-months and one 1-day for; Possession of Prohibited/restricted Firearm with Ammunition Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order The offender is known to frequent Hamilton, Toronto, and Brantford, Ontario. Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked…

