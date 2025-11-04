National Inuit Women’s Association chair on leave less than a month after assuming position

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The chair of the Pauktuutit board of directors has taken a voluntary leave of absence from the organization less than one month after assuming the role. Looee Mike was only appointed to the role on the national Inuit women’s association on Oct. 7. Mike said “there are many, many things I would say,” but declined to specify any of them because she said she could not comment on her leave. “Board chair Looee Mike has voluntarily taken a leave of absence. Vice-chair Laisa Audlaluk-Watsko has assumed the role of interim board chair. Out of respect for individuals’ privacy, we will not comment further on personnel matters,” stated Catherine Whittaker, communications advisor at Pauktuutit. The leave is the latest change in…
