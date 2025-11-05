National News
Snuneymuxw First Nation enters into agreement to purchase River Rock Casino and Chances Casino Maple Ridge

November 5, 2025 140 views

By Hope Lompe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder, Gabriola Sounder The Snuneymuxw First Nation announced on Thursday it is purchasing River Rock Casino Resort – the largest casino resort in Western Canada – and Chances Casino Maple Ridge from Great Canadian Entertainment, subject to regulatory approval. Petroglyph Development Group, a corporation owned by Snuneymuxw, purchase of the casinos it expected to make the nation one of the largest casino operators by revenue in British Columbia. “We are moving towards financial independence and sovereignty with steady, sustainable nation led revenue. We reinvest this revenue into what matters most, projects that strengthen our people, that honor our way of being and build opportunity for future generations,” said Chief Michael Wyse (Xum’silum). The nation entered into the gaming industry last year with…

